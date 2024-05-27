Community 101 grants awarded by South Medford High School students

MEDFORD, Ore. – South Medford High School students are learning how to give back.

The school’s Key Club worked with the Oregon Community Foundation’s Community 101 program. The program gives students the opportunity to learn about their communities through grantmaking.

Here’s how it works for this program, Patsy Smullin donated funds. Then the students interviewed a number of nonprofits to see who they wanted to reward the grants to.

The kids ended up giving $3,000 to Dogs for Better Lives and $2,000 to Hope Equestrian.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.