Community asked to help families devastated by fire

Phoenix, Ore.- The City of Phoenix has asked the United Way of Jackson County to help eight families burned out of their homes this weekend.
15 adults and six children lost everything Saturday when their apartment complex burned.
“The American Red Cross did a great job of providing onsite support and emergency voucher assistance so the families would have temporary food and shelter,” said Jamie McLeod, Phoenix City Manager. “However, their assistance is limited to a few days after the incident and these families will have longer term needs.”
The United Way has set up a fund as a way for the community to help the families. Donations can be made at any Umpqua Bank branch. When funds are collected, the United Way, in partnership with the City of Phoenix and community volunteers, will distribute 100 percent of the donations to the families to help them re-establish their lives.
“We’re proud to have this opportunity to step up and help in ways we are effective and efficient,” said Dee Anne Everson, executive director of United Way. “We’d like to thank Umpqua Bank for their quick help in making this possible.”
All donations are tax deductible.