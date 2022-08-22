Community asked to help shape the future of the Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County residents will be able to weigh in on the future of the Bear Creek Greenway this week.

The county announced its second community open house will be this Thursday, August 25th.

It’ll be held over zoom.

You’ll be able to hear about the recommended improvements and provide input.

The available sessions will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spanish interpretation will only be for the 5:30 p.m. session.

For more information, visit http://www.envisionbearcreek.com.