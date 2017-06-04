Community builds long-awaited Hope Village

Medford, Ore. — It’s been two and half years since Rogue Retreat first had the vision of building Hope Village for the homeless.
Today as community members came together to build the village that dream is now becoming a reality.
Rogue Retreat Executive Director Chad McComas believes they are making history in Medford as they put together 14 tiny homes for those in need.
It’s the sound of hope.
“I’m hoping to rebuild my life again,” Christopher Glenn said.
Future Hope Village resident Christopher Glenn was born and raised in Medford.
He says he’s had quite a bit of struggle throughout his life, but when he got accepted to join Hope Village he could see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“It actually sucks being homeless and I just wanted to be inside some place where it’s warm that I can actually call my own,” Glenn said.
Rogue Retreat Executive Director Chad McComas says nearly 150 community members and volunteers showed up today to help build the long-awaited Hope Village.
“When you have all these people coming from all these different organizations and churches and businesses and foundations and different places and they all get along for one purpose… it’s just pretty amazing to watch,” McComas.
With 14 tiny houses going up in one day on the lot at Columbus and McAndrews, McComas says the 20 people moving in are eager to live in a new home.
“We got people that live in their cars that are waiting to get in here, we have some that are couch surfing… they don’t know where they’re going to be from night to night,” McComas said.
But Glenn knows it’s not a permanent fix.
“I know living in one of these houses will only be temporary, but it will give me a chance to actually get things organized so I can actually move on,” Glenn said.
McComas certainly has hope the village will do great things for the community.
“I expect to see a lot of people that will be here moving on and becoming leaders in our community and owning their own businesses,” McComas said.
If everything goes as planned, McComas is hoping for an open house on June 24th.