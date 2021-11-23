Community celebrates the life of Aiden Ellison with mural dedication

ASHLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks one year since Ashland Black man Aidan Ellison was shot to death in the Stratford Inn parking lot.

The man charged with his murder, Robert Paul Keegan, is now in Jackson County Jail awaiting trial.

Both men were guests at the Stratford Inn and Almeda Fire victims.

Keegan claims Ellison, a 19-year old Ashland High School grad, punched him in the face before he shot him.

According to the police affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove he punched Keegan.

The murder trial won’t begin until next year.

Ashland high schoolers are marking the anniversary with a revamped mural.

Earlier this year, the BIPOC of the Rogue Valley Mural was vandalized with graffiti but students have been hard at work fixing it up.

On Tuesday, November 23, the “Truth to Power Club” will host a mural dedication ceremony at 201 South Mountain Avenue. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to RSVP by scanning a QR code available on the group’s Facebook page.

The group says the event and the mural is in honor of Aidan Ellison’s life along with the lives of Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color leaders, activists and artists.