Community comes together for 13-year-old Eagle Point boy fighting the flu

Medford, Ore. — A well-known Eagle Point boy is fighting for his life against the flu.
Orick Wagner, 13, was life-flighted to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Saturday, sick with two types of pneumonia viruses, according to a family friend.
Sources tell NBC5 that Orick has been placed on life support.
Orick is no stranger to the hospital room. He was given an unlikely chance to survive after being born at just 26 weeks and has endured several surgeries since. He suffers from a rare type of high blood pressure called pulmonary hypertension, which makes the pneumonia far more severe.
Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Lozier Lane Baptist church on Tuesday night to pray for Orick’s recovery.
Stephanie Whiteman, a close friend of the Wagner family, said there’s always been a lot of support for Orick because of the impact he has on others.
“Every time he’s in the hospital we come together and we do it. He passed away twice when he was a newborn in the NICU. And right before that we had a prayer chain outside in the hallway of the hospital and he came out of it. Like he always does. He’s the strongest kid I know he always comes out of it,” Whiteman said.
Pastor Michael Frannel said the Wagner’s have a close relationship to the church, but Orick has particularly large faith that is carried onto others. Frannel lead the service at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Orick has been right on the verge of death and we’ve come before the Lord, lifted him up and God has brought him out of those situations. So, we’re going to ask one more time,” Frannel said.
Orick’s family is at OSHU with him and more are planning to head there to be with him throughout the week and weekend. Whiteman said the Wagner’s appreciate all of the support.
“He has six siblings. And his struggle with is right along with them,” Whiteman said. “The focus of the whole family is him. So they need all of the support from the community, as much support as they can get.”
Whiteman said Orick’s classmates have also wrote him notes and cards that will be delivered to him sometime this week.
Orick was adopted as a Sparrow by Cascade Christian High School in 2015.