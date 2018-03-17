Community comes together in ceremony for fallen Officer Williams

ASHLAND, Ore.– The ceremony of Officer Malcus Williams was an emotional display of tradition and honor for one loved by many. The Celebration of Life which was held in the Ashland High School gymnasium was filled with joy and sadness from a community who were touched by his passion and generosity.
Officer Williams passed away at age 51.
“That was a man among men,” said Michael County, a friend from college. “He shared his kindness, he shared his love and he shared his time.”
Malcus Williams was more than a beloved Ashland police officer. He was, too many, a loving father, caring brother and friend.
“So Malcus, thank you for being my friend and rest well in the arms of the angels,” said Sgt. Bob Smith, Ashland Police Department.
“That’s why I honor Malcus. Because he was a visible sign of the one who loves me the most that sometimes I don’t always realize is there,” said Father Sean Weeks who helped to moderate the ceremony.
The celebration was a story full of cherished memories – with powerful tributes even from his own daughters who sang renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and one of Malcus’ favorite songs, “Color of the Wind.”
From sadness to happiness, serious to humorous, hundreds gathered Saturday to listen and honor a man who gave so much.
“I tell you, its gonna be a loss,” said County. “That young man there. He blessed a lot of people. He shared his smile and he shared his grace.”
County was an old friend of Malcus’ from their years in state college playing football together. It’s a time County remembers fondly.
“You know, I kinda thought I was the fastest person basically,” said County. “We had a drill where the running backs would try to catch the line backers. I was beating everybody except for ol’ Malcus.”
That love for football even made for a surprising moment during the ceremony. Williams, who was a huge Tennessee Titans fan, received condolences from former Oregon Duck and current Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and his family.
Coach Charlie Hall of the Southern Oregon University Football team received the message just before he was to deliver a speech.
Marcus and the Mariota family send their condolences to the Williams family for their loss. We would like to thank Officer Williams, who was a respected member of the police force, for his public service. We understand Officer Williams was a big Titans fan and we thank him and know he now has the best seat in the ultimate football stadium. Best wishes, God bless and Titan Up. – Mariota Family
But through all of the tears and joyous laughter – one thing remains clear. Williams will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched.
“He’s listening and we both got smiles that we share with everybody,” said County. “But I tell you what, if Malcus was here right now. I’d probably tell him ‘I love you. I love you bruh. I love you.'”
Officer Williams is survived by his wife Ona, his two sisters Amy and Cindy and his three daughters, Brooklyn, Georgia and Savannah.