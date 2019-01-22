Home
Community heath organization moves clinic

Health News Local News

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica’s Birch Grove location is now located at 910 S. Central Avenue in Medford.

It moved into the building that was previously La Clinica’s Women’s Health Center.

Stephanie Lyon with La Clinica said the move is to accommodate more patients.

“There is about 1,500 more people in our community that are accessing hospitals or maybe they are seeing therapists or they have gone to addiction treatment and they are not seeing their primary care provider and getting their medical needs met,” Lyon said.

The Women’s Center is now located on Stewart Avenue.

There will be an open house at the new Women’s Center and South Central Avenue location on Thursday January 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm.

