Community heath organization moves clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica’s Birch Grove location is now located at 910 S. Central Avenue in Medford.
It moved into the building that was previously La Clinica’s Women’s Health Center.
Stephanie Lyon with La Clinica said the move is to accommodate more patients.
“There is about 1,500 more people in our community that are accessing hospitals or maybe they are seeing therapists or they have gone to addiction treatment and they are not seeing their primary care provider and getting their medical needs met,” Lyon said.
The Women’s Center is now located on Stewart Avenue.
There will be an open house at the new Women’s Center and South Central Avenue location on Thursday January 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”