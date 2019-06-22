Community honors Bee City USA title with new mosaic

TALENT, Ore. — The city of Talent is unveiling a new mosaic tomorrow honoring their designation as a Bee City USA.
Talent is the second city in the U.S. to be named a Bee City USA back in 2014.
In order to honor the title, local artist Karen Rycheck was joined by over 100 people to create the first community mural in the city.
“I really enjoy doing community projects and bringing people together using art as a medium,” Mosaic designer and facilitator, Karen Rycheck, said.
The mosaic is located in a grassy area between Talent City Hall and the library.
On Saturday from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., they’ll be hosting an unveiling party at the Talent Commons with food, live music, and games.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”