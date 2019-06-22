Home
Community honors Bee City USA title with new mosaic

Community honors Bee City USA title with new mosaic

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

TALENT, Ore. — The city of Talent is unveiling a new mosaic tomorrow honoring their designation as a Bee City USA.

Talent is the second city in the U.S. to be named a Bee City USA back in 2014.

In order to honor the title, local artist Karen Rycheck was joined by over 100 people to create the first community mural in the city.

“I really enjoy doing community projects and bringing people together using art as a medium,” Mosaic designer and facilitator, Karen Rycheck, said.

The mosaic is located in a grassy area between Talent City Hall and the library.

On Saturday from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., they’ll be hosting an unveiling party at the Talent Commons with food, live music, and games.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »