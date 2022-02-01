Community input sought for Highway 199 safety plan

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An upcoming virtual open house will allow people to discuss safety on Highway 199, also known as Redwood Highway.

The highway’s corridor from the Applegate River to the California border has been identified by the Oregon Department of Transportation as an area with a high frequency of fatal and severe crashes. Because of this, ODOT and local officials are evaluating safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians who use Highway 199 from the Applegate River to the California border, excluding the City of Cave Junction. It said the first draft of potential safety improvements is already complete.

The virtual open house will be open until February 11 to provide information on the project and collect input from the community. You can read more and give your opinion at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2673d1607fa541d69084d3d0b98d188d

A Highway 199 virtual presentation will be held on Tuesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m. You can preregister to view the presentation at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/regi…/4218366940430633231

A second open house will open later in 2022 to provide an opportunity for review and comment on the draft plan.