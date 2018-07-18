Community meeting planned for Hendrix Fire

Jacksonville, Ore. — A community meeting will take place Wednesday night, for people wanting more information on the Hendrix Fire. The fire burning near Hells Peak has prompted 35 evacuations.
The fire started on July 15, from lightning that came through southwest Oregon. As of Thursday, the Hendrix Fire is an estimated 550 acres. You can read more about it HERE.
According to the US Forest Service, the fire is burning east of the 2001 Quartz Fire between Glade Creek and the Little Applegate River. The agency says its main challenges are the heavy fuel types, steep terrain, high temperatures and poor access.
On Wednesday, July 18, there will be a Hendrix Fire Community Meeting at the Ruch Community Bible church, on Upper Applegate Road in Jacksonville. It will begin at 7 p.m.
