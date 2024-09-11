Community meeting Wednesday night for Devil’s Knob, Milepost 98 fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Devil’s Knob and Milepost 98 fires are still burning in Douglas County.

The Devil’s Knob Fire, near Tiller, has burned through more than 4,100 acres and is now 10% contained.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded some evacuations.

A Level 2 – Be Set remains in place for all residences on Joe Hall Road, Tison Road, Elk Diamond Road, and Ritchie Road.

Level 1 – Be Ready evacuation notices are in place for all homes on the east side of Tiller Trail Highway between the 34000 and 36760 blocks.

Meanwhile, near Canyonville, all lanes of I-5 are open between mileposts 97 and 98 after a partial closure due to the Milepost 98 Fire.

That fire is now 240 acres in size with about 17% containment.

While all lanes on I-5 are open, motorists should still drive with caution as the right shoulder remains closed for firefighter safety.

A community meeting is being held Wednesday night to discuss the Devil’s Knob and Milepost 98 fires. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the South Umpqua Community Church in Days Creek.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.