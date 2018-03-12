Community member Porsha Schiller dies

ASHLAND, Ore. – An influential member of the local wine scene has passed away.
Porscha Schiller died over the weekend after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Schiller was the general manager of South Stage Cellars in Jacksonville and was known for helping raise thousands of dollars for local non-profits.
She leaves behind a husband and two children. A celebration of life is scheduled next month.
South Stage Cellars issued the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our dear friend, Porscha Schiller. Porscha passed away on Friday, March 9, surrounded by her family, following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.
“Porscha brought her love for wine, music, art, life and friends together in a way that will impact South Stage Cellars and the Rogue Valley for years to come. We will miss her boundless energy and her smiling face, and are so very grateful to have had her as such an important part of our lives. We are all better people for having known her”