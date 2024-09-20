Community members speak out at Medford School District meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Community members are speaking out after the Medford School District Board of Education recently announced an investigation into one of its board members.

Members of the public voiced concerns during Thursday night’s school board meeting, and they made it clear who they were in support of.

Back in July, school board member, Michael Williams spoke out after School Resource Officer Josh Doney was reassigned to patrol.

He believes Doney was removed from his position at South Medford High School for meeting with him about security issues on campus.

Then in August, the Medford School District voted to have a third party investigate a complaint filed against a board member, assumed to be Williams, alleging improper conduct.

During the meeting Thursday, members of the community gathered to voice their opinions and concerns to the board.

Some, like Medford Mayoral Candidate Logan Vaughan, were in support of Williams and Doney.

“Michael, keep doing what you’re doing. We need more people like you,” Vaughan said.

Other community members showed support for Williams, saying “I want to address the recent transfer of Officer Doney. To claim that he did not align with the district’s standards for a school resource officer is simply dishonest and disgusting.”

Another attendee said, “I have so much respect for Mr. Williams. He has chosen to take the high road with all of you here. Parents don’t feel safe, kids don’t feel safe in this school district. To be told what we are seeing and hearing that is happening in this school district isn’t really happening is offensive to me.”

But folks in support of the school board and specifically Superintendent Dr. Bret Champion also came to comment.

This included Providence Communications Senior Manager and former Medford School District employee, Danielle Craig and Logos Public Charter School Executive Director, Sheryl Zimmerer.

“I can say without the leadership of Dr. Bret Champion, our kids would not be as safe as they are today,” Craig said. “These leaders are not interested in silencing people when everything they have done shows that they care about our kids’ safety and that is because they believe in our kids’ potential.”

Zimmerer added, “in every role, we seek leaders who guide with character and compassion and an unwavering commitment to those they serve, and that is exactly what Dr. Champion brings to our schools each and every day. I am unsure how our community has arrived at some of the narratives we hear today, but what I do know is this, we need good leaders like Dr. Champion.”

Kym McKandes with Oregon Youth Authority says this is a time to come together, not break apart or point fingers.

“There should be a separate discussion in itself of all the issues that have been happening, especially over the last few months as it relates to, and I’m quoting a statement that was made tonight, ‘a certain board member that has been divisive,'” McKandes said. “There should be no cheerleading because we should all be focusing on what our children and grandchildren are dealing with and going through.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.