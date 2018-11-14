Community mourning loss of young girl

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a little over a week since an apartment fire in Medford sent four children to the hospital.
One of those children, Olivia Chapman, died over the weekend.
Students, teachers, and families at Medford’s Orchard Hill Elementary are still reeling from the loss.
The principal says they’re providing support staff to anyone who needs to talk along with a district psychologist and counselor on staff.
Tuesday, students in Olivia’s class are having a “circle” discussing their favorite things about her and putting together a list to give to her family.
Still, the principal says it’s not something she or the school really knows how to deal with.
“This is a really hard event for adults and kids as well. But it’s just something we won’t be afraid to talk about,” said Shawna Schleif, Principal of Orchard Hill Elementary. We’ll continue to keep Olivia’s memory alive cause she was a part of us.”
The principal says they will also continue to hold a coin drive to raise money for Olivia and her family.
They started the coin drive after they heard about the fire; she says it will continue until the end of the week.
