Community of Happy Camp under evacuation warning

The McCash Fire was first seen on July 31 in the area of Ten Bear Mountain in the Marble Mountain Wilderness.
The lightning-sparked fire is actively burning in timber with an understory of tall grass and brush.
As of August 31, the fire was 38,906 acres in size and 1% contained.
An evacuation warning has been issued for the community of Happy Camp. The warning extends west to include the Ten Mile Creek drainage to the west of Happy Camp, the junction of Highway 96 and Cade Creek east of Happy Camp. It continues east and south of the Klamath River to Williams Port Mine. These areas include Frying Pan Ridge and Grider Ridge.
Evacuation orders are in place for the Dillon Creek Campground following along Highway 96 to Ti Bar Road and Marble Mountain Ranch to include Camp Three Campground.
An interactive evacuation map is available for updated information: https://arcg.is/1nnHKm0
For the latest updates about the McCash Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7757/