Community organizations plan pop-up supply event for fire survivors Saturday

TALENT, Ore. – A temporary resource fair and supply event for fire survivors will be available this weekend.

Rogue Action Center and Rogue Climate are partnering with several organizations to host the pop-up Fire Relief Center on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Talent Town Hall parking lot.

Information, resources and supplies will be shared, along with free meals from Loncheria Las Reyes and Curbside King food trucks.

Bilingual ACCESS and Oregon Department of Human Services staff will also be on hand to help with housing resources.

Free non-perishable food, grocery staples, and assorted hygiene and cleaning supplies will also be available.