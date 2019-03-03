Community plans surprise party for family struggling with homeless

Jesse Lewis and now, 9-year-old Osiris Lewis were one of the many families that stayed in the hotel Tuesday night, thanks to the donations of the community.
Other than a warm bed and space to stretch out in, it was extra special for Osiris to stay in the hotel because it was his birthday the next morning.
Once word got out about Osiris’s birthday, the community put together a surprise birthday party for him on Saturday.
“For Si, just getting a birthday party and getting to stay indoors for a birthday present I mean every kid should have that chance,” Melissa Mayne, family friend and founder of Compassion Highway Project, said.
The Lewis family has struggled with homelessness for nearly four years now. This year, Osiris, or Si as some call him, turned nine, and started his ninth birthday with a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Osiris said.
Breanna Grieve with the Joyriders Club reached out to Jac’s Battlefield in Medford and explained Osiris’ situation.
“She was just telling me about the night that it snowed and they had to house some people and that they ran across an 8-year-old boy that had a birthday,” Laura Ancheta, Owner of Jac’s Battlefield, said. “I don’t think she finished saying it and I said he can have a party!”
Ancheta has a 10-year-old boy and didn’t think twice about stepping in and hosting a free party for Osiris.
“I am a mom and it just doesn’t even cross our minds to not do it, it’s these times where the community just comes together and does things for people and this is one of those times,” Ancheta said.
Osiris was treated to a nerf gun battle which is one of his favorite things to do. He also got to enjoy pizza and a sports themed cake.
“It’s definitely going to be a birthday to remember for sure,” Jesse Lewis, Osiris’ father, said.
Breanna with the Joyriders club was able to provide a cake, presents, decorations and party favors from the donations of the community.
The family is working on getting enough donations to be able to move into a conversion bus owned by Vehicles for Changes.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”