Community raises money for Rogue Valley man with ALS

Medford, Ore. — David Hartrick is a Rogue Valley man diagnosed with terminal illness – commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The diagnosis could be bringing him down, but instead he’s looking up with a hopeful desire to travel outdoors once more and help others in the process.

Tonight kicks off a second fundraiser to purchase a $19,000 dollar track wheelchair for Hartrick.

The chair is specially made and would allow him to be active outside.

The event taking place right now at the Expo Pavilion in Central Point is featuring a benefit dinner, live auction and poker tournament.

Hartrick hopes he’ll be able to use the chair and then share it with others in the community.

“And I know that ALS and how it’s progressing for me… I know I have very little time left so… but that’s okay because my vision is gonna be able to go on. And to know that you’re starting something that’s really help the community… that’s huge! I mean how many people can say that?” Hartrick said.

Hartrick says he’ll be at the poker tournament as long as he’s able so he can thank everyone personally.

The event started at 4:30 p.m., but anyone can still register until 9 p.m. and the event continues on past that hour.

To help Hartrick secure a community chair, you can visit http://davidschair.org/

