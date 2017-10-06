Community rallies behind children who lost parents in tragic incident

Mt. Shasta, Calif. – Police shared their support for the family of a mother and father who died in a homicide/suicide in the community of Mt. Shasta.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said someone called 911 just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to report two people injured from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Old McCloud Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Daniel Moll and 34-year-old Rena Moll dead. Two children at the home were uninjured. Police said they believe it was a homicide/suicide.
The night after the incident, the Mt. Shasta Police Department shared a YouCaring crowdfunding page at the request of family members of those involved. The proceeds raised on the YouCaring page will go directly to benefit the two children who lost both their parents.
You can donate and share by following this link: https://www.youcaring.com/kieranandcadenmoll-972173