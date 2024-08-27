Community support helps North Medford High School win $5K from T-Mobile

MEDFORD, Ore. – North Medford High School (NMHS) is one of the first 50 schools to win $5,000 in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights sweepstakes.

The Black Tornado entered the competition in hopes of winning money for improvements to its weight room and other areas of interest.

Schools entered in the sweepstakes are randomly selected to win, so there is a chance NMHS could be picked again.

The grand prize of the sweepstakes is a program changing $2 million. It includes a $100,000 school grant, 5G network upgrades, and a new weight room presented by former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The support from the local community on social media will increase North Medford High School’s chances of being more recognizable in the sweepstakes.

“The people that are excited about Friday night football in Medford, the people that are excited to get into Spiegelberg Stadium and see these kids perform from all their hard work that they put in all year long, I think the coolest part about it is the support you’re seeing from the social media,” said North Medford High School Head Football Coach, Nathan Chin. “We have a lot of community support.”

Coach Chin isn’t focused on the prize money as he changes gears and is now setting his sights on the season ahead, and so are athletes, like Clayton Rhodes and Nolan Kelly.

Keeping my head on football and just having the right mindset for it. Yeah, absolutely. When its football time, its football time. There’s nothing else we should be worried about except football.

The Black Tornado will take to the field on September 9 for the season opener against the Grants Pass Cavemen.

For more information on the Friday Night 5G Lights sweepstakes, visit the official website.

