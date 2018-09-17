Community supports Daedalus Project

ASHLAND, Ore. — Smoky skies kept the Daedalus Project from taking off last month, but with clear skies and fresh air, Daedalus took flight Monday.
For the past 20 years, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has hosted the Daedalus Project, raising money for organizations through ticket sales and other fundraising activities to help end HIV and AIDS. Some of that money helps fund free testing in the Rogue Valley and other resources in our area.
“Even if they haven’t sat in our theaters, they’re a part of this community. OSF is a part of this community. We take care of one another and that’s vital and important,” said Lauren Modica with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
“It’s just nice to think of the people who we have lost and think of them in a good way and help — and avenge their death in a way,” said Solomon, as he was helping sell lemonade in the OSF Courtyard.
Since the Daedalus Project started in 1988, more than $1.8 million has been raised for HIV and AIDS organizations.