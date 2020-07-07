Home
Company awarded $1.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccine development

Company awarded $1.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccine development

Health News News Technology Top Stories U.S. & World

(NBC) – Novavax is the latest company to receive money from the U.S. government for testing and manufacturing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Tuesday’s $1.6 billion award is the largest yet from “Operation Warp Speed.”

The money will be for completing late-stage clinical development, including a Phase 3 clinical trial that will involve up to 30,000 people.

It will also establish large-scale manufacturing of a vaccine candidate with the goal of delivering 100 million doses by early next year.

A Phase 1 clinical trial involving 130 people began in May and those results are expected at the end of the month.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »