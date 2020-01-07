Home
Company pays off woman’s solar panel loans

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — An Eagle Point resident was surprised Tuesday morning to find out her solar power loans were going to be paid off.

Judy O’Connor is a customer of the solar power company, PureLight Power.

For the holidays, the company decided to give back to one lucky customer. In order to do that, they entered each customer into a drawing to have their solar power loans paid off.

“It’s a relief,” O’Connor said. “I don’t have words to say.”

“In Judy’s case, she had financed the solar and were just paying off that loan for her,” Dusty Wynn, Co-owner of PureLight Power said. “Now she has no electric bill and also no solar bill.”

The company showed up to O’Connor’s home with a check and balloons in tow to announce the winning.

She was granted just over $17,000.

