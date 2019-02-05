Complaint against Josephine County commissioner dismissed

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, or BOLI, has dismissed a complaint filed by Josephine County’s director of human resources last December against County Commissioner Lily Morgan. That’s according to County Counsel Wally Hicks.
The complaint made allegations of whistleblower retaliation by Commissioner Morgan.
H.R. Director J.J. Scofield had expressed concern over Morgan lawfully carrying a concealed firearm inside the Josephine County Courthouse.
The Oregon State Department of Justice declined to file charges against Morgan.