Concertgoers say music festival is running smoother each day

Central Point, Ore. — One of the big concerns after the first day of the Country Crossings Music Festival was the long wait for shuttles, and for drink tickets. Organizers say each day they’ve made adjustments to help alleviate any issues. When we spoke with festival goers Saturday, they said for the most part they’ve seen big improvements.
Organizers say for the large number of people at the event, there have been very little issues, and as of Friday there had only been a handful of DUII’s.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.