Conditional ban on commercial marijuana grows passed in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – On Wednesday, Josephine County commissioners voted to move forward with an ordinance that would ban commercial marijuana on rural residential properties—with some exceptions.
The new ordinance does not impact any current legally licensed grow—those are being grandfathered in.
The second approved ordinance would make sure those legal grows are still following new county rules.
This is something that has been on the table for a few years now. And while commissioners are moving forward, some growers aren’t happy.
Cassie Copper lives in Selma. She explained, “I just want to get across how unreasonable this ordinance appears on paper, it doesn’t make sense.”
Commissioner Lily Morgan said she and the other commissioners have done their best to accommodate both sides. “There is investment with business and there is always concern with people losing that investment.”
The ordinances will go into effect in 90 days.