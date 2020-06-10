Confederate flag banned at NASCAR events

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced they’ll ban the Confederate flag from all events after calls for change from a black driver.
NASCAR issued the following statement on June 10: “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
The move comes after Bubba Wallace told CNN the league shouldn’t allow the flags. Wallace will be racing a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in what is considered another bold move for NASCAR.