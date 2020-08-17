Confidence in vote count accuracy declines, new poll indicates

(NBC) American voters are less confident in the accuracy of the upcoming presidential vote count than they were in 2016.
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 45% of voters are not confident the election results will be counted accurately. That’s 11 points higher than four years ago. The 45% who are confident in the upcoming vote count is down 14 points from 2016.
When asked about ballots cast by mail, more than half of voters disagree they’ll be counted accurately, 51% vs. 44% who say they will be.
This as President Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that voting-by-mail is subject to fraud.
The poll shows Republicans are far less confident in the upcoming election results, no matter the method of balloting.
The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted between August 9th and 12th, 2020. The margin of error for 900 registered voters is +/- 3.27 percentage points.