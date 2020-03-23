Home
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon rise to 191

SALEM, Ore. – There are nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the latest numbers.

The Oregon Health Authority said on the morning of March 23, there were 30 new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total up to 191 confirmed cases.

The newest cases are in the following counties, according to OHA: Clackamas (2), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (2), Polk (2), Washington (14).

OHA provided the following links to keep on top of the latest information regarding COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

