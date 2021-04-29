Confusion remains about second COVID-19 vaccine dose

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Many Americans appear to be confused about the importance of getting a second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Over a thousand adults were polled back in February and a fifth believed the vaccine provides strong protection after the first dose.
Less than half (44%) believed the vaccines provided strong protection by two weeks after the second dose, which is when the CDC says a person is fully vaccinated.
Latinx and Blacks were more likely to be unsure about the protection following the second dose than white respondents.
The study authors say the debate about the possible merits of delaying the second dose may have contributed to the confusion.