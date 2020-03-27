Congress approves $2 trillion stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – On Friday, the U.S. House approved the historic $2 trillion stimulus package that passed the Senate earlier this week.
The approval was met with applause and cheers in the House chamber.
It now goes to President Trump’s desk for his signature as the American public and the U.S. economy fight the devastating spread of the coronavirus.
The far-reaching bill stands as the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history.
The money will go toward small businesses, hospitals, unemployment benefits, and American families.
The House vote overcame last-minute drama by using an unusual procedural move to thwart a demand by a conservative Republican to force members to vote in person.