Congress overrides Trump’s NDAA veto

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate overrode President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act Friday.
The override passed in an 81-13 vote.
The House already voted to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion defense bill, which originally passed through both chambers by large margins.
Trump’s veto is now moot.
President Trump was reportedly upset this version of the NDAA didn’t include the repeal of Section 230, a law shielding tech companies from liability regarding content posted by outside users on their websites.
Trump also demanded the removal of provisions to rename military bases named after Confederate military leaders.
The vote needed to happen before noon on Sunday when the new Congress is sworn in.