Congress passes criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Congress has passed sweeping reforms to the criminal justice system.
The First Step Act will ease harsh sentences of non-violent, first-time drug offenders, reduce the crack vs. powder cocaine sentencing disparity and allow judges more flexibility in sentencing.
It also creates education programs to reduce recidivism.
The bill was years in the making, with lawmakers reluctant to sign on, fearful of being portrayed as soft on crime.
Exploding prison populations and costs to taxpayers softened the opposition.
Then, an unlikely coalition of allies helped even more.
President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian West, and a persistent coalition of the liberals and conservatives persuaded the president to get on board.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SWW8j2