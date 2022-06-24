Congress passes gun legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A bipartisan bill to address gun violence passed in the House on Friday.

It’s the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

The “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” cleared the Senate Thursday.

It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

The action comes after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

The bill includes millions of dollars in funding for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and state incentives to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The bill also makes significant changes to the process when someone aged 18 to 21 tries to buy a firearm and it closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” which prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun.

The package is the most significant new federal legislation to address gun violence since the expired 10-year Assault Weapons Ban of 1994.