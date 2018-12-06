Congress passes spending bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress passed a short-term spending bill avoiding a partial government shutdown.
Both the house and senate passed the measure today by voice vote.
President Trump is expected to sign the legislation which provides funding for the Department of Homeland Security and several other federal agencies until December 21st.
Without Thursday’s passage, the deadline would have been tomorrow.
The legislation still doesn’t deal with President Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund his border wall.