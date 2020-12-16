Congress promises COVID-19 relief bill

McConnell has said he’ll support a plan that leaves out some of the most divisive sticking points, including direct aid to states and liability protection for businesses. Those would be covered by a separate bill passed at a later date.
“We all know that the new administration is going to be asking for yet another package. It’s not like we won’t have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future,” McConnell said.
Congress is also racing to find common ground on a new bill that would keep the government funded ahead of a Friday deadline.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3gTw31R