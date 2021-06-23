Congressional members announce military prosecution reform bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Members of Congress are moving ahead with new legislation that would make sweeping changes to the way the military prosecutes cases of sexual assault and other crimes.
The bi-partisan bill is named for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, a soldier at Fort Hood who was killed in 2020 and had complained of sexual harassment: the Vanessa Guillen Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.
The change would take those cases and all serious crimes out of the chain of command of the military and place them in the hands of trained professionals.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she will bring the act to the floor soon. “Say her name. Vanessa Guillen,” she said. “Her family, so courageous, turning their grief into change to save other people who might be victimized.”
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who serves on the Armed Services Committee and has been advocating for this policy for years, said it’s a major step forward. She said, “We are together announcing support for a piece of legislation that would transform the entire military justice system in a way that allows for justice for survivors of sexual assault and all other serious crimes.”
Congressional leaders also said they welcome Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s support for the measure.