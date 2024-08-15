Congressman Cliff Bentz to hold five town halls in southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Congressman Cliff Bentz will be making his way through southern Oregon next week and is inviting community members to attend one of five town halls.

His tour kicks off on Monday in Douglas County and wraps up on Wednesday in Lake County.

Bentz says he will be answering questions from the community as well as addressing any concerns. He also plans to provide an update on his work in Congress.

A full list of Congressman Cliff Bentz’s upcoming town halls is below:

August 19 at 10 a.m. – South Umpqua High School on Chadwick Lane in Myrtle Creek

August 19 at 3 p.m. – Illinois Valley High School on East River Street in Cave Junction

August 20 at 10 a.m. – Jackson County Expo (Padgham Pavilion) on Peninger Road in Central Point

August 20 at 4 p.m. – Merrill City Hall on East Second Street in Merrill

August 21 at 11 a.m. – Lake County Courthouse (War Veterans Memorial Hall) on Center Street in Lakeview

