Congressman Greg Walden to debate opponent

BEND, Ore. – Congressman Greg Walden (R) has accepted an invitation from News Channel 21 (KTVZ) to attend a televised debate with(D).
The debate is scheduled to take place in Bend on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 pm Pacific Time.
Walden issued the following statement regarding the debate on Wednesday:
“In July, I agreed to debate my opponent and am upholding that commitment today. I appreciate News Channel 21’s willingness to host this debate and accept their invitation to discuss the issues impacting Oregon’s Second District on October 5. Whether it be getting our veterans the care they deserve at the VA, combating the opioid crisis, or fixing broken forest policy to prevent catastrophic wildfires, voters are looking for solutions to the many challenges facing our communities. This debate will provide the venue for a robust conversation on these important subjects and more in a central location that will solicit questions from the public, be broadcast to a wide audience in Oregon, live streamed on social media, and available for anyone interested to view online. I look forward to a productive debate and the opportunity to share my platform for how to grow jobs and solve problems for our district.”
Greg Walden
U.S. Representative