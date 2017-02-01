Congressman Walden supports President Trumps immigration order

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Greg Walden, U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, met one on one with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
They spoke about drug prices, the Affordable Care act and the controversial executive order on immigration.
Walden said he supports the President’s move. “I firmly support making sure our borders are secure because that’s the key to our nation’s security. I know from briefings I’ve been in, and I’m sure those who are on the intelligence committee know this, that there are active attempts to infiltrate the refugee program by bad actors who want to do harm to our country and other countries”
Congressman Walden said the order was made without a lot of consultation with Congress because the order was signed over the weekend.