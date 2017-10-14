Congressmen visit VA to find new ideas to bring back to Washington

White City, Ore.– At the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics, administrators met with Congressmen Greg Walden and Dr. Phil Roe, chairman of the house veterans affairs committee, to discuss how to better assist veterans.
“We really are focused on how do you put the patient first. The veteran first,” said Congressman Walden. “And get them access to care as close to home as possible, as soon as possible, in the most efficient way.”
Roe and Walden are hoping to take information back to Washington to help shape policy. One issue they’re focusing on – drug abuse.
“The substance abuse treatment that’s here I think is hugely important,” said Dr. Roe. “Because as I said inside you’re gonna pay one way or the other. You’re gonna pay for treatment on the front end or incarceration on the back end. And I think its much cheaper to pay on the front end.”
There are still struggles the committee has to address but the congressmen are walking away confident new policies will be implemented to help the country’s veterans.