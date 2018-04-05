Connecticut student driver crashes into DMV building

WATERBURY, Conn. – WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB/CNN) – Many new drivers fear accidentally running a stop sign or making some other mistake on the driving test. But if you plow through a window at the DMV building, you’re guaranteed to not get your license. An incident just like that happened in Connecticut.
Witness Justin Mitchell said, “All of a sudden, I heard this loud bang and glass came flying out of the side of the window there.”
From surveillance video, you can see customers packing the DMV office in Waterbury, Connecticut were sent scattering as a driving test came to an abrupt and scary end.
Mitchell explained, “You could feel the whole building shake, people came running, we didn’t know what happened, we thought it was a bomb or something at first.”
Officials said the student driver backed into this parking spot. But instead of braking, the driver accelerated, launching the car into the office, sending at least one person lurching forward.
“I was five people away, I could have been injured,” Mitchell said. “There was a couple people who were actually hurt, so it could have been much worse than it was.”
The window was boarded up and the glass was swept away, along with the chances of the student passing the test.
One person sustained minor glass injuries and had to be taken to the hospital. The driver and the instructor were ok.
DMV officials say they’ve seen all sorts of terrible mistakes from new drivers, but this one takes the cake.