Connecting with local business at the 18th annual Entrepreneurial Fest

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon held its 18th annual Entrepreneurial Fest on November 5th.

The event was made up of over 50-women-led local businesses. Vendors were showing off their handmade crafts, homemade treats, and even some website and graphic design services.

Organizers say the main goal of the event was to connect these local businesses so they can support each other as they grow, as well as exposing their brands to the community.

“I love the encouragement and support of the other vendors and how we all network together and work together to grow our businesses. I also love seeing the community members come in and learn about our businesses, they are really supportive, and they are why we do what we do,” said Mary Fitzsimmons, President of Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon.

Organizers say the event also benefits Community Works Dunn House Shelter which provides support services for women and children to help them escape from domestic or sexual abuse, trafficking, and violence.