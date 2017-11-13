Conservationists want Gov. Kate Brown to review wolf kill case

UNION COUNTY, Ore. – A number of conservation groups are urging Oregon Governor Kate Brown to review an incident in which a wolf was killed in what Oregon State Police call a case of “self-defense.”
On October 27, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified an elk hunter killed a wolf in Union County. The 38-year-old man told police he was hunting elk when he shot and killed a wolf that was reportedly charging him.
An OSP investigation concluded the wolf was 27 yards away from the hunter when it was killed. Police said based on the evidence, there will be no charges brought against the hunter, and it’s believed to be an incident of self-defense. OSP said under most circumstances, it’s illegal to kill a wolf in Oregon.
On November 9, a letter was sent to Gov. Kate Brown asking her to direct OSP to reopen the case. It was signed by representatives from 16 wildlife conservation groups.
They point to a KGW report that indicates the wolf wasn’t shot head-on, as would be expected if it was charging, but rather in the side. According to the letter, OSP misrepresented the evidence.
“A self-defense claim is a broad defense against the applicability of our state’s poaching laws,” according to the letter. “Therefore, we must closely investigate such claims and consider conflicting evidence.”
It is not yet clear if Gov. Brown will heed the groups’ advice.
According to ODFW, this is the first instance of a wolf being shot in self-defense in the state since wolves returned to Oregon in the 1990s.