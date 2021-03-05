Consistent COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three Jackson County community health organizations are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccinations on a regular basis.
Jackson County Public Health, Asante, and Providence established a collaborative vaccination clinic to serve everyone in the community as individuals become eligible for the vaccine in accordance with guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
“The principle is we want there to be at least one place where anybody can go, regardless of who they are or who they know or where they get their healthcare,” said Jackson County Public Health Director Dr. Jim Shames.
While the “Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic” is using the site of the current Asante vaccination clinic in Medford, all community members who are eligible can get vaccinated, not just Asante or Providence patients.
Health officials remind the public this is not a walk-in clinic and appointments are required by calling 541-789-2813. The address of the clinic is provided at the time the appointment is made. Again, appointments are made based on a person’s eligibility as determined by the Oregon Health Authority.
There will be no out-of-pocket cost, including copay, to those getting vaccinated. However, insurance will be billed. Those without insurance will not be charged.