Construction begins on 23,000 square foot office building

MEDFORD, Ore. — Work is beginning on a new 23,000 square foot office building in Medford.
Accounting firm KDP held a ground-breaking ceremony today to celebrate their future home on O’Hare Parkway across from the airport.
The new building is more than twice the size of their current home, which they say will bring in more clients and ultimately more business to the valley.
“We’re adding capacity to our firm and this building, you know, gives us the space we need to continue to move forward in doing the things we’re doing,” said KDP partner Mark Damon.
Construction is expected to be complete by Spring of 2019