Home
Construction completed for Medford Airport restaurant

Construction completed for Medford Airport restaurant

News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —  Rogue Valley International Medford Airport can now sit more hungry and thirsty travelers at their restaurant.

The Sky House Bar & Grill restaurant located on the second floor of the airport wrapped up construction on Wednesday. It now seats around 150 people.

Airport officials said foot traffic has increased over the past year.  The airport celebrated its one-millionth passenger in a single year last November.  The first time ever they’ve served that many passengers in a year.

The restaurant is usually open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »