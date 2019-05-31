Construction completed for Medford Airport restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley International Medford Airport can now sit more hungry and thirsty travelers at their restaurant.
The Sky House Bar & Grill restaurant located on the second floor of the airport wrapped up construction on Wednesday. It now seats around 150 people.
Airport officials said foot traffic has increased over the past year. The airport celebrated its one-millionth passenger in a single year last November. The first time ever they’ve served that many passengers in a year.
The restaurant is usually open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]