Construction cost estimate for Medford’s indoor recreation facility increases

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford City Council says that the new “Rogue X” complex could cost more than initially estimated.

The Rogue Credit Union Community Complex, or “Rogue X,” has gone up in price by nearly $15.2 million since the initial 2019 estimate.

The city cites an increase in building materials, the pandemic, and the global shipping crisis as contributing factors for the price hike. The total building cost is now over $75 million.

Medford said they’ve found available funds to complete the project with all its originally-planned spaces including an event center, splash pad, pool, and more. The city said they’ll deal with the rising costs without any additional taxes, fees, or charges to residents.

The complex is set to open in the fall of 2023.