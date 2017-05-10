Construction of marijuana facility next to school concerns residents

MURPHY, Ore. — Residents along Williams highway near Murphy are upset over the construction of a commercial marijuana grow site they say has no legal right to be there.
Neighbors say the facility would violate the land’s CCR agreement, which states, “No noxious or offensive trade or activity shall be carried upon any lot.”
What most concerns them is how close the site is to a school, not even 100 feet from the property line to the school’s front door.
“I want to know that they’re coming to a safe place. I want to know that they’re not going to be, you know, impacted by that,” said parent Brittney McGowan.
“The school might have to move and I’ve been coming here for three years and, you know, I just want them to stop,” said Scotlyn, a student at the school.
Residents feel the owners of the site are trying to circumvent regulations by registering the site as a medical grow.
A member of Representative Carl Wilson’s staff did meet with neighbors today to hear their concerns.
We reached out to the Josephine County Planning department, they are responsible for land use issues in the county, we have yet to hear back from them.